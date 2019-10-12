EU's Barnier and UK's Barclay had 'constructive' Brexit meeting - spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had a "constructive" meeting with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, a spokeswoman for the bloc's executive, the European Commission, said.

"We are working towards a deal," said the spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva. "If there is a will, there is a way."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

