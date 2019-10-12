You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

EU's Barnier and UK's Barclay had 'constructive' Brexit meeting - spokeswoman

World Reuters Oct 12, 2019 01:13:32 IST

EUs Barnier and UKs Barclay had constructive Brexit meeting - spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had a "constructive" meeting with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, a spokeswoman for the bloc's executive, the European Commission, said.

"We are working towards a deal," said the spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva. "If there is a will, there is a way."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 01:13:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores