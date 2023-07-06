European Union's top court clarifies rules for stripping refugee status over serious crimes

The European Union’s top court decided on Thursday that refugees can be deported if they are convicted of a particularly serious crime and are separately deemed a risk to the community.

The judgement came in response to inquiries from judges in Belgium, Austria, and the Netherlands evaluating appeals from decisions to revoke or deny refugee status to foreigners guilty of similar crimes.

“The existence of a danger to the community … cannot be regarded as established by the mere fact that he or she has been convicted by a final judgment of a particularly serious crime,” the court said in a statement.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), situated in Luxembourg, emphasised that both elements must be completed concurrently in order to justify cancelling refugee status. If such is the case, EU nations may – but are not required to – remove protection, according to the court in a judgement intended to influence national courts’ decisions in the linked cases.

In the EU, where foreign workers are needed to alleviate labour shortages, immigration is a controversial topic.

At the same time, the 27 member nations frequently argue about who is responsible for looking after migrants who have entered the bloc illegally after fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.