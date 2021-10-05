European Space Agency shares images of edge-on galaxy; leaves netizens amazed

In their latest post, ESA has shared photos of the galaxy that 'plays' twister. These images of the edge-on galaxy have been captured by the Hubble Telescope

Like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and International Space Station (ISS), the European Space Agency (ESA) always makes a point to keep its social media fans and followers updated with various posts on space and the galaxy.

If you see the official Instagram account of ESA, it is filled with images that will amaze you. Most of the pictures often shared by them leave netziens flabbergasted.

In their latest post, ESA has shared photos of the galaxy that "plays" twister. These images of the edge-on galaxy have been captured by the Hubble Telescope.

For the uninitiated, the Hubble Telescope has been observing comets and planets since being recognised. This telescope helps scientists learn about our solar system and also understands how planets and galaxies are formed. It was Hubble that discovered moons around planet Pluto which had not been seen before.

"Do you play Twister? This galaxy certainly does," ESA wrote in the caption.

Further in the post, ESA described more about the galaxy explaining its dusty disk and how colliding galaxies cause the formation of new generations of stars. Moreover, the post also talks about the Hubble Heritage image of ESO 510-G13 where it shows a galaxy that has an unusual twisted disk structure. Also, this is the most recent captured ground-based photograph.

Since being shared online, the images have grabbed the attention of social media users. So far, the post has collected more than 25,000 likes and several reactions in the comments section.

Many called the images "magnificient" while others exclaimed that "Universe is beautiful". There were others who shared heart emoticons to express their reaction and love for the post.