European politicians seek to nominate Ukrainian president Zelenskyy for Nobel Peace Prize

In a letter addressed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the leaders called for 'reopening of this year's nomination process'

Moscow: Several current and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to nominate Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and for this reason extend the nomination procedure until 31 March.

“We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until 31 March, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” the statement, dated 11 March, said.

The politicians also called on the committee “to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize,” according to the statement.

This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from 3-10 October.