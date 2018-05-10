You are here:
Europe has limited opportunity to preserve nuclear deal, Rouhani tells Macron

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Europe has a "limited opportunity" to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Wednesday, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

"Under the current conditions, Europe has a very limited opportunity to preserve the nuclear deal, and must, as quickly as possible, clarify its position and specify and announce its intentions with regard to its obligations," ISNA quoted Rouhani as telling Macron in the phone call.

