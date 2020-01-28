You are here:
EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market - Barnier

Jan 28, 2020

BELFAST (Reuters) - The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would "never, never, never" compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.

Some British politicians have suggested that Brussels might be flexible on its rules in order to protect trade flows, but Michel Barnier told an audience in Belfast the single market was the bloc's most valuable asset and would not be compromised.

Jan 28, 2020

