EU urges Libya's Haftar to end Tripoli attack

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union urged the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of General Khalifa Haftar on Thursday to stop their offensive on the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The statement from the bloc's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, had been held up for a day as France and Italy sparred over how to handle the escalating conflict.

The LNA was facing the forces of the U.N.-recognised government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj's in Tripoli on Thursday.

"The military attack launched by the LNA on Tripoli and the subsequent escalation in and around the capital are endangering civilians, including migrants and refugees, and disrupting the U.N.-led political process, with the risk of serious consequences for Libya and the wider region, including the terrorist threat," Mogherini said in a statement.

"The European Union and its Member States call on all parties to immediately cease all military operations. The LNA and all the forces that have moved into Tripoli or its vicinity must withdraw and the humanitarian truces called by the U.N. must be heeded."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

