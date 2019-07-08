Associate Sponsor

EU urges Iran to halt further measures undermining nuclear deal

World Reuters Jul 08, 2019 02:05:27 IST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Sunday strongly urged Iran to stop actions that would undermine a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was in touch with other parties to the deal and may set up a joint commission to look into the issue.

"We are extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that it has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement. 

"We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments ... We are in contact with the other JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) participants regarding the next steps under the terms of the JCPoA, including a Joint Commission," she said.

The JCPoA is the deal between Iran and the six powers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 02:05:27 IST

