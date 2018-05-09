You are here:
EU top diplomat calls others to honour Iran deal after Trump pulls out

World Reuters May 09, 2018 01:06:38 IST

EU top diplomat calls others to honour Iran deal after Trump pulls out

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The top European Union diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday called on the international community to stick to the Iran nuclear deal despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing he was pulling out and would reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

"I am particularly worried by the announcement tonight of new sanctions," Mogherini said.

"The European Union is determined to preserve it," she said of the world powers' 2015 agreement with Tehran. "Together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:06 AM

