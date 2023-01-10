EU to impose sanctions on Iran, Belarus as they 'support Russia's war in Ukraine'

The European Union on Tuesday announced that it will be imposing sanctions on “countries supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine like Belarus and Iran.”

While Iran has been accused of supplying drones to Russia, Belarus has been a close ally of Moscow.

There has also been speculation that Russia may launch an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus which borders the country.

“The EU will keep supporting the Ukrainian people and pressing against Russia’s imperial war,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Meanwhile, NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia’s invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance.

Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West’s support of Ukraine.

“We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU’s top officials.

Countries in NATO and the EU — which share 21 members — have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv that have helped it push back Moscow’s forces.

The United States, Germany and France have announced they will now also supply Ukraine with armoured fighting vehicles — but Kyiv has pleaded for modern heavy tanks to be sent as well.