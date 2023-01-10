EU to impose sanctions on Iran, Belarus as they 'support Russia's war in Ukraine'
NATO and the EU vowed to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia's invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance
The European Union on Tuesday announced that it will be imposing sanctions on “countries supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine like Belarus and Iran.”
While Iran has been accused of supplying drones to Russia, Belarus has been a close ally of Moscow.
There has also been speculation that Russia may launch an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus which borders the country.
“The EU will keep supporting the Ukrainian people and pressing against Russia’s imperial war,” EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
“The EU will keep supporting the Ukrainian people and pressing against Russia’s imperial war.
We will extend sanctions to those who militarily support Russia’s war, such as Belarus and Iran.”
— President @vonderleyen #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/uxWiHjkNfD
— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 10, 2023
Meanwhile, NATO and the EU vowed Tuesday to bolster their backing for Ukraine to fight off Russia’s invasion and ramp up cooperation between Europe and the US-led alliance.
Longstanding designs by NATO and EU to forge greater cooperation have gained impetus from the West’s support of Ukraine.
“We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU’s top officials.
Countries in NATO and the EU — which share 21 members — have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv that have helped it push back Moscow’s forces.
The United States, Germany and France have announced they will now also supply Ukraine with armoured fighting vehicles — but Kyiv has pleaded for modern heavy tanks to be sent as well.
also read
Russians express grief and anger over death of soldiers killed in Ukraine
Russian military correspondents, who have gained influence in recent months, said hundreds could have been killed and accused Russia's top commanders of not learning from past mistakes
'A lot of pain': The battle of firefighters on Ukraine's frontline
For the nine stationed permanently in the city centre fire station, it has been a year of war and fire. They are posted in the eastern region of Donetsk where Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting
Ukraine says repelled overnight drone strike from Russia
'On the night of 29-30 December, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones,' Ukraine's air force said in a statement on social media