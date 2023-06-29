EU should not ‘lower the bar’ to take in Ukraine, says Denmark

Although Denmark favours Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and the western Balkans joining the EU, “geopolitical circumstances” do not allow for governance changes to be skipped, Finance Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Thursday to the Financial Times.

According to Rasmussen in an interview with Financial Times, the EU runs the risk of “importing instability” if it lowers its criteria for democracy and corruption in order to speed up the admission of Ukraine and other candidate nations.

A nation must conform its laws to several EU requirements, ranging from labour to the environment, in order to join the EU. Normally, such a procedure takes many years.

Rasmussen said that the EU shouldn’t “lower the bar” but rather support Ukraine with investments and assistance when questioned about Ukraine’s membership in the EU, according to the Financial Times.

Although Ukraine met two of seven conditions to launch the EU membership process, an EU official familiar with the bloc’s recommendations to Ukraine said that some key judicial reforms were needed.

In 2019, The European Commission proposed changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, after countries including France and Denmark objected to the expansion of the EU to include six countries in the Balkans.

Rasmussen told FT that Denmark had reversed its position and was even open to internal EU reform, including more majority voting, to accommodate new members.

