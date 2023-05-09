EU must not be 'intimidated' by Putin's 'show of force', says Germany Chancellor Scholz
As Russia marked Victory Day with a parade, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday said that the European Union must not be intimidated by Moscow's display of military power but continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes
“In Moscow, 2,200 kilometres northeast from here, Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and rockets. Let us not be intimidated by such a show of force,” Scholz told the European Parliament, referring to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let’s stay steadfast in our support for Ukraine -— as long as it is necessary,” he said.
Scholz also called for “an enlarged and reformed” EU that is more “geopolitical” in outlook and actions.
He said the European Union needs to streamline decision-making on foreign policy and taxation and keep its promise to Western Balkan neighbours to let them join.
Meanwhile, Putin on Tuesday said at Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a “turning point” and claimed a “war” had been unleashed against Russia.
He vowed victory and said Russia’s future “rests on” its soldiers fighting in Ukraine.
The traditional Soviet-style event celebrating Moscow’s victory over the Nazis took place amid security fears, 15 months into Russia’s Ukraine offensive.
“Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said at the parade, which included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia’s Ukraine campaign.
“A war has been unleashed against our motherland,” he claimed.
With inputs from agencies
