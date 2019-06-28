EU leaders warn of damage to global growth from trade war

OSAKA (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday warned of the damage that escalating U.S.-China trade frictions was inflicting on the global economy, as the world's top G20 economies began their two-day summit in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The U.S.-China trade relations are "difficult" and contributing to a slowdown in the global economy, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference.

He also said the EU was working closely with the United States, China and Japan on reforming the World Trade Organization.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Chris Gallagher)

