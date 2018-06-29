Football world cup 2018

EU leaders unable to agree summit statement as one country blocks

World Reuters Jun 29, 2018 01:06:46 IST

EU leaders unable to agree summit statement as one country blocks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders failed to agree a summit statement on Thursday that sought to further the bloc's policy on a host of issues from defence to trade after one country blocked it, a spokesman for the summit's president said on Thursday.

"As one member reserved their position on the entire conclusions, no conclusions have been agreed at this stage," the spokesman for European Council President Donald Tusk said in a statement.

Diplomats said the country that was blocking was Italy.

Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also cancelled a news conference scheduled for Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Noah Barkin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 01:06 AM

