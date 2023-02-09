EU leaders to debate green industry plan with focus on March deal

New Delhi: European Union leaders will debate on Thursday over proposals that would allow the bloc to compete with the United States in clean-tech production and reduce dependence on China, with the aim to resolve conflicts like those over subsidies by March, according to a report by Reuters.

In part in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the European Commission has recommended relaxing regulations on state aid for investments in renewable energy or decarbonizing industry and quicker approvals of green projects.

Many EU leaders are concerned local content requirements of the $369 billion of green subsidies in the U.S. legislation will encourage companies to relocate, making the United States a leader in green tech at Europe’s expense.

“European industries face pressure to install themselves in the United States so we need an urgent message on clean tech: the EU doesn’t just have advantages that don’t exist anywhere else but also act with this plan,” an EU diplomat was quoted as saying by the Reuters report.

However, several EU members claim they will not be able to match the subsidies of the EU’s two largest economies, upsetting the EU internal market. France and Germany have spearheaded the charge for weaker state assistance regulations.

In letters to the EU executive, countries such as the Netherlands, the Nordics, the Czech Republic, and Ireland have raised concern about the potential of excessive non-targeted subsidies, arguing that efforts to enhance the EU single market would be more beneficial.

