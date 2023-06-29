EU leaders to assess Russian President Putin's position in talks with NATO, Ukraine chiefs at summit

The significance the 27 EU leaders place on defending their eastern flank from Russian aggression and bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities will be highlighted at Thursday’s European Union summit by the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the spring summit for leaders, Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the crowd via video connection, while Stoltenberg will partake in an early lunch. The aftermath of the unexpected weekend rebellion in Russia will take up the largest seat, albeit it is not officially on the agenda.

“It will be the elephant in the room,” said a high-level EU diplomat who asked not to be identified because the summit still had to open.

According to officials from several member states and EU institutions, the unrest and instability brought on by the uprising would force the EU to step up its support for Ukraine with pledges of additional ammunition as well as step-up efforts to prevent fighting and violence from spilling over into the bloc itself.

“There is no room for hesitation,” said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. “We must continue to increase the price of Russian aggression.”

Within the EU, some are saying that the effects reach right into the Kremlin.

“In any case, they will certainly have a long-lasting impact in Russia,” German Chancellor Olof Scholz told the broadcaster ARD. “I do believe that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has been weakened.”

Scholz was saying aloud what many EU leaders have been hoping. And they see the increasing impact of 11 sets of sanctions that the EU has imposed in conjunction with the United States as key.

Most EU nations are also members of NATO, and at the July 11-12 alliance summit, they will look to give Ukraine more security guarantees if stopping short of full NATO membership. That approach for more support is expected to be fully endorsed by the time the two-day summit ends.

EU nations have also been providing billions in aid both to beef up military supplies and to make sure Ukraine’s economy stays afloat. The EU summit will also look more closely to what extent Russia’s frozen assets from the central bank, estimated at some 200 billion euros, can be used for that.

Several countries fear the legal ground for that is still too shaky and the European Central Bank has warned that confiscating those assets or the profits on them could pose a serious risk to the reputation of the euro. Officials said that some countries want to impose an additional windfall levy on the money to use for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.