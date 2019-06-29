EU leaders decide against Weber for Commission presidency - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union leaders have agreed that conservative German candidate Manfred Weber will not become president of the bloc's executive Commission, Germany's Die Welt daily reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the decision.

The decision was reached during talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Die Welt said. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had backed Weber's bid to replace Jean-Claude Juncker, has accepted the decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron had opposed Weber's candidacy.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.