EU, Ireland in talks on emergency fund to offset no-deal Brexit - Guardian

(Reuters) - The European Union and Ireland are in discussions over a substantial Brexit emergency fund in order to offset the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Ireland's food exports to Britain, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Ireland will look for a "long-term fix" in EU budget talks in April instead of a lump sum Brexit bailout, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

