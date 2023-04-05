EU instigated a 'geopolitical confrontation' with Moscow, says Vladimir Putin

Moscow: The European Union (EU) instigated a “geopolitical confrontation” with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin while accepting credentials from ambassadors in the Kremlin, told the new envoy for the EU on Wednesday.

In a televised remark, Putin said “The European Union initiated a geopolitical confrontation with Russia, initiated a confrontation with our country,”

Meanwhile, Putin told the new US ambassador in Moscow that Washington was responsible for the “Ukrainian crisis” while accepting her credentials in a Kremlin ceremony.

“Relations between Russia and the United States, from which global security and stability directly depend, are going through a deep crisis,” Putin told new US envoy Lynne Tracy.

Russian President started the ceremony of accepting diplomatic credentials from 17 new foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace earlier on Wednesday.

Some of the ambassadors who represented their countries and territories included US Ambassador Lynne Tracy. She was approved for this post in December 2022 and became the first woman to head the US diplomatic mission in Russia.

The ceremony is also attended by diplomats Jacob Henningsen of Denmark and Robert Kvile of Norway and Roland Galharague of the EU.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.