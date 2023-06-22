EU Expands Sanctions on Russia: Targeting military Sector, media outlets, and ship-to-ship transportation

European Union member countries have agreed to a new set of sanctions against specifically targeting Russia. Sweden, which currently has the EU’s rotating presidency, made the announcement regarding the agreement on Twitter.

This 11th set of punitive measures by the EU primarily aims to prevent third countries and companies from evading the existing sanctions.

According to the Swedish presidency, “Today, the EU Ambassadors have reached an agreement on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures designed to counteract the circumvention of sanctions and individual listings.”

The latest set of sanctions prohibits the transit of dual-use goods and technology through Russia, with the intention of preventing the utilization of these products in the country’s defense and security sector.

Furthermore, the new sanctions empower the bloc to impose restrictions on the sale of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to countries that might subsequently resell them to Russia.

Additionally, the EU has expanded the range of goods that are restricted due to their potential use in Russia’s military sector. The latest round of penalties also includes the continuation of the suspension of broadcasting licenses in the EU for five Russian state-controlled media outlets.

Furthermore, Brussels has imposed a ban on vessels engaged in ship-to-ship transportation from accessing EU ports if there are grounds to suspect that the loaded cargo originates from Russia. This measure aims to prevent the practice of loading Russian crude oil or petroleum products at sea as a means to circumvent the EU ban.

The authorities of the EU have also added 71 more individuals and 33 entities to the list of those whose assets are frozen within the EU. This action is a response to their involvement in relocating Ukrainian children from conflict-stricken areas to Russia, which Brussels considers to be an illegal act.

