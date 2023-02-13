EU economy to avoid recession as inflation peak passes, says Brussels

Brussels: The European Commission (EC), on Monday raised its growth forecast for the eurozone this year and also expects inflation to be lower than previously estimated at the end of 2022.

The commission expects the economic growth for the 27 countries of the EU to be 0.8% in 2023, compared with a 0.3% projection last autumn. The economy will expand by 0.9% in 2023 in the 20-country eurozone, it said.

While presenting the forecast. Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy said “Better than expected doesn’t mean good and the outlook is of course policy-dependent”.

“Europeans still face a difficult period ahead, with growth still expected to (be) slow and inflation set to relinquish its grip on purchasing power only gradually,” he said.

“Almost one year after Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU economy entered 2023 on a better footing than projected in autumn,” Sharecast quoted the report as saying. “Both areas are now set to narrowly avoid the technical recession that was anticipated for the turn of the year. The forecast also slightly lowers the projections for inflation for both 2023 and 2024.”

The Commission also pointed to “favourable developments” since the Autumn Forecast, which has improved the growth outlook for this year. “Continued diversification of supply sources and a sharp drop in consumption have left gas storage levels above the seasonal average of past years, and wholesale gas prices have fallen well below pre-war levels,” it noted.

It also said the EU labour market has continued to perform strongly, with the unemployment rate remaining at its all-time low of 6.1% until the end of 2022.

