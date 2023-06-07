EU court dismisses Belarus oligarch's plea to reverse sanctions imposed on him

On Wednesday, a top EU court dismissed Belarusian magnate Alexander Shakutin’s plea to reverse sanctions imposed for his links to Belarus’s government and its assault on the opposition.

In 2020, Shakutin was put on the EU’s asset freeze and travel restriction lists for “benefiting from and supporting the Lukashenko regime.”

He is one of 195 people targeted by the EU for suppression of protestors following the rejection of presidential elections in Belarus by the West.

The European General Court dismissed Shakutin’s appeal against the sanctions, ruling that the European Council, the organisation representing member states, had established the legal basis for the punishment.

“The factual evidence produced by the Council is sufficiently concrete, precise and consistent to establish that Mr Shakutin benefits from and supports the Lukashenko regime,” the court said.

The court’s ruling comes as a string of Russian oligarchs are challenging sanctions imposed on them over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The court in March ordered the scrapping of sanctions against the mother of the Wagner Russian paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

