EU condemns slave trade as 'crime against humanity', proposes reparation plan

In a significant announcement following a two-day summit in Brussels, leaders of the European Union (EU) have acknowledged and expressed deep regret for their nations’ historical involvement in the slave trade.

They describe this dark chapter of history as a “crime against humanity,” causing immense suffering to millions of people.

The statement was made jointly with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) as a gesture of recognition and reconciliation.

The reparations plan, proposed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) back in 2014, is a central aspect of the summit’s declaration.

This plan demands formal apologies from European governments and seeks financial, sociocultural, and psychological reparations for the descendants of those who endured slavery.

The plan emphasizes that the ongoing racial victimization experienced by these descendants is a root cause of their current hardships, leading to development challenges in the Caribbean.

Among the key points of the reparations plan is the cancellation of debts for the descendants of slavery victims, both at the individual and national levels.

Additionally, EU member governments are urged to support an “indigenous peoples development program” and invest in cultural, public health institutions, literacy programs, and the modernisation of Caribbean industries.

In a move to strengthen ties with African communities affected by the transatlantic slave trade, the plan even considers the repatriation of descendants of slaves who wish to return to their ancestral homelands.

Although there were some objections from certain European leaders regarding the inclusion of reparations, CELAC president and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines premier Ralph Gonsalves firmly asserted that the summit’s statement must address the need for “reparatory justice” in response to the historical legacies of genocide and enslavement.

Earlier this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander issued a formal apology for the Netherlands’ involvement in the slave trade, acknowledging that racism continues to be a problem in Dutch society. Prime Minister Mark Rutte also made a formal apology in December, recognizing the Netherlands’ significant role in the Atlantic slave trade, though the government currently declines to provide reparations.

Similarly, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has stated that Lisbon should apologize and take responsibility for its part in the slave trade. Portugal was responsible for transporting more enslaved Africans across the Atlantic Ocean than any other country during the colonial era, with nearly half of the 12.5 million forcibly taken from their homeland and brought to the Americas.

The EU’s acknowledgement of the slave trade’s historical impact and the hint at the reparations plan marks a step forward in addressing the injustices of the past and promoting dialogue and understanding between regions affected by this dark period of history.