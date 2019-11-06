EU concerned by Iran's latest nuclear steps, fears for 2015 deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran's decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal is a concern, putting the accord at risk, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by President (Hassan) Rouhani's announcement today to further reduce Iran's commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," a spokeswoman said, referring to the formal title of the deal.

"We urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA ... it is increasingly difficult to preserve the JCPOA."

In a speech broadcast live on state TV, Rouhani said Iran is injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at its Fordow plant. Under the terms of the deal the Islamic Republic is allowed to spin the centrifuges at Fordow without injecting gas, Rouhani said.

Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, further reducing compliance with the deal following the withdrawal of its arch-foe the United States.

