The announcement comes a day after von der Leyen said the EU was 'ready to reinforce this effort' by sending investigation teams to Ukraine to probe alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops

Brussels: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel "this week" to Kyiv, accompanied by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

The pair, two of the European Union's most senior figures, "will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky ahead of the #StandUpForUkraine event in Warsaw on Saturday," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said in a tweet.

Zelensky told reporters in Ukraine that "I expect her visit in the coming days, we don't yet know the timing".

He said he and von der Leyen had agreed on Sunday that a joint Ukraine-EU investigation body would probe possible war crimes that Kyiv blames on Moscow's troops.

Von der Leyen on Monday said the EU was "ready to reinforce this effort" by sending investigation teams to Ukraine.

The European Union is discussing the fifth round of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with member states expected to sign off on it this week or next.

The EU chief's trip to Ukraine was revealed ahead of its official announcement by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday.

Her visit is to come after one made last Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola -- the first trip to Ukraine by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

Jansa and his Polish and Czech counterparts on 15 March visited Kyiv in the first trip by European Union leaders.

The "Stand Up For Ukraine" event in Warsaw referred to in the tweet by von der Leyen's spokesman is the culmination of a global donation drive jointly organised by the EU and Canada to raise money for Ukraine refugees.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.