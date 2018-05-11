EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called reports about Iranian strikes against Israeli army posts from inside Syria "extremely worrying" and said Israel had the right to defend itself.

It also called on all regional actors to show restraint and avoid any escalation.

"Reports about last night's Iranian attacks against Israeli army posts from inside Syria, to which Israel responded by striking against Iranian targets in Syria, are extremely worrying," said a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

