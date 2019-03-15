Ethiopian jet's black box seen damaged but intact in photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's air accident investigation agency on Thursday released a picture of the doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet's flight data recorder, which appeared to show the crash-proof housing protecting the critical recording chip intact.

The recorder - one of two 'black boxes' whose data investigators will analyse to determine what caused Sunday's crash - appears damaged at one side.

Investigators will also analyse the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 which should have picked up the conversations between the pilots and between the pilots and air traffic controllers.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.