Ethiopian Airlines flight with 149 on board crashes en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa; toll, location of mishap unclear

An Ethiopian Airlines plane with 149 people on board crashed on its way to Kenyan capital Nairobi from Addis Ababa on Sunday, the office of the Ethiopian prime minister said. Several deaths are feared.

The flight had at least eight crew members on board.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office issued a statement on Sunday morning, saying that the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed. However, the statement gave no further details and the cause of the mishap is unknown at the moment.

Just in: Official statement from Ethiopian Airlines.

Confirm rescue operations are underway for flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa-Nairobi.

Lost contact with the plane 6 minutes after it took off.

149 passengers and 8 crew on board, no info on survivors or casualties pic.twitter.com/Yhmh0xhSUu — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) March 10, 2019

In a message on Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office expressed "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

A spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that the plane crashed while heading from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Nairobi. It is not clear yet where exactly the crash occurred.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa's largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

