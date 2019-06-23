Ethiopia says there was a coup attempt against leadership of Amhara regional state

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Saturday there was an coup attempt against the head of the country's Amhara state but that it had failed.

"There was an organised coup attempt in Bahir Dar but failed," Negussu Tilahun, press secretary for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told state TV EBC on Saturday, referring to the regional capital. He did not name who was behind the attempt.

Residents reported gunfire in Bahir Dar, although details about the fighting remained unclear.

(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams)

