Ethiopia electoral commission says August election postponed due to coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's electoral commission said on Tuesday it would delay national elections scheduled for August because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board will announce a a new timeline once the pandemic had subsided, the Amharic-language statement said.

The August polls were seen as a key test of the reformist agenda of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in what was once one of the continent's most repressive nations.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.