Ethiopia and Eritrea to re-open embassies in each other's capitals

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia and Eritrea have agreed to re-open embassies in each other's capitals, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday after a day of talks with Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki.

"After the discussion, we have agreed to reopen our embassies," Abiy said in remarks broadcast on the state television channels of both nations. Both channels aired footage of the two leaders at a state dinner hosted by Isaias in which the two leaders were seen speaking to each other in the Tigrinya language.

The meeting was the first of its kind in two decades between the leaders of the two neighbours and bitter rivals in the Horn of Africa.

(Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.