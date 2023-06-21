'Erosion of Islamic Identity': Pakistan bans Holi celebrations across universities

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced a ban on Holi celebrations in educational institutions across the country after a video of students celebrating the festival at an Islamabad-based university went viral.

As per a notice, students are forbidden to follow this festival in order to adhere to “sociocultural values.”

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm,” the notice read.

“It is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our social values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity,” it said.

“Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse,” the statement added.

Recently, a viral video showed students of Quaid-i-Azam University celebrating Holi on the campus on June 12. According to reports, the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

This had sparked controversy and also received diverse viewpoints on social media.

