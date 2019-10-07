You are here:
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria 'safe zone' in phone call

World Reuters Oct 07, 2019 02:12:17 IST

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the planned "safe zone" east of the Euphrates River in Syria in a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan expressed Turkey's unease with U.S. military and security bureaucracies not doing what is required by the agreement between the two countries, the presidency said, adding that the two men agreed to meet in Washington next month upon Trump's invitation.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 02:12:17 IST

