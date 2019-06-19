Erdogan says Turkey will receive Russian defence system 'very soon'

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would take delivery of a Russian S-400 missile defence system "very soon" after telling Russian President Vladimir Putin there was "no turning back" on the deal, which has strained ties with Washington.

The United States has repeatedly said the S-400s are not compatible with NATO's systems and has warned of sanctions and other consequences if the batteries are delivered to Turkey.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

