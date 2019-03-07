Erdogan says Turkey must have control of planned North Syria safe zone

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey cannot accept control of a planned safe zone in northern Syria being given to anyone else, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In interview with broadcaster Kanal 24, Erdogan also said that if the United States could not take back the weapons it had given to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, it should give them to Turkey.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.