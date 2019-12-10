Erdogan says Turkey and Libya can hold joint exploration in eastern Mediterranean

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Libya can carry out joint exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean after the two sides signed a deal on maritime boundaries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday.

He also said Turkey would procure a new drilling ship to continue activities in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that Ankara could expand operations to the Black Sea or international waters.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.