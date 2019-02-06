Erdogan says expects Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers with coup links

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he expected more cooperation from Greece in the repatriation of eight soldiers who fled to Greece following a 2016 coup attempt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey updated a list of former military officers wanted for their alleged role in a 2016 coup attempt to include the eight officers who have been granted asylum in Greece, with a bounty of 4 million Turkish lira ($770,446) each.

Erdogan made the remarks in a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.