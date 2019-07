WASHINGTON (Reuters) - ERAPSCO, a joint venture between Sparton Corp and a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics , was awarded a $1.041 billion U.S. defence contract on Thursday to produce air-launched, expendable sonobuoys used in anti-submarine warfare, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)

