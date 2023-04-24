Madrid: The body of a fascist leader who started the Falange movement and served as an inspiration for the Franco regime may soon be exhumed in Spain.

José Antonio Primo de Rivera, whose remains are interred at a massive mausoleum built by the previous fascist government outside of Madrid. He was prominent to Gen. Francisco Franco’s insurrection, which started the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1939.

As part of a campaign by the government to eradicate fascist symbols, his body will be transferred to San Isidro Cemetery in Madrid.

In the Valley of the Fallen, formerly the Franco mausoleum and now known as Cuelgamuros Valley, Prime de Rivera’s burial is located close to the altar of a basilica.

The removal of Franco’s remains from that location in 2019 infuriated far-right activists who still value his memory.

The basilica is a prominent feature in the area, perched next to a rock face topped with a massive cross. To erect the memorial, anti-fascist Republican prisoners were coerced.

The reburial is a part of the left-wing government’s campaign to end reverence of Franco’s regime or the fascist civil war victory.

On the location of the mausoleum, a memorial recognising all of the war’s victims—not just the fascists—is currently being built. Many partisans of the left-wing Republican party are still looking for their loved ones who were interred in unmarked mass graves.

Primo de Rivera will be reinterred next to the graves of a number of his relatives.

He was murdered by a firing squad of Republicans in November 1936 at Alicante. Primo de Rivera, a dictator who ruled Spain from 1923 until 1930, was the son of Miguel Primo de Rivera.

