Entrepreneur creates fake LinkedIn profile using AI, gets funding offer from VC within 24 hours

A New-York based entrepreneur has grabbed headlines after he made a fake LinkedIn profile of a start-up founder using artificial intelligence and revealed that a venture capital analyst reached out to him within a day in order to invest in the company. Roshan Patel took to his social media handles and revealed how he had created a fake profile using AI.

Patel admitted that he used an “AI-generated white male face” for the fake profile and wrote that the founder ‘Chad Smith’ was a Stanford University dropout. He also added some work experience with the financial services company Stripe in the profile.

“I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face, Stripe alum, Stanford dropout, Going through YC, “polymath” Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest,” Patel’s tweet read. He also dropped photos of the fake LinkedIn account and the investor’s message.

The message from the VC analyst said that he had heard “great things” about Smith from some friends at Stripe and would love to interact with him further.

The tweet garnered a variety of responses, with many joking that they were off to create their own fake AI-generated profiles.

BRB creating an AI generated profile that just messages every LinkedIn account to talk about having dry powder. — Mason Pelt (@masonpelt) February 27, 2023

Others were amused by the level of fact-checking that the VC did before contacting Patel. “Not surprising. This reminds me of the “due diligence” venture capitalists did when they decided to put millions in FTX. One of them said that he invested because SBF could talk about crypto while playing a video game,” wrote one user.

Not surprising 😂 Sounds like the “due diligence” VCs did when deciding to invest millions in FTX. One of them said that he invested because SBF could talk about crypto while playing a video game. — Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) February 27, 2023

Some questioned Patel and asked if he had created the VC analyst’s profile as well.

Find this hard to believe. You probably created the VC analyst profile as well. — Igwe (@Ssaasquatch) February 27, 2023

“Most LinkedIn outreach is automated. If any profile meets some set criteria/keywords, it gets added to a “sequence” and then {first_name} and {previous_company} gets filled out with relevant information. This is not the path-breaking social experiment that people want it to be,” commented one person.

Most LinkedIn outreach is automated. If the profile meets certain criteria/keywords, it gets added to a “sequence” and then {first_name} and {previous_company} gets filled out with relevant information. This is not the groundbreaking social experiment people want it to be. — Juan Angel (@juanaxyz00) February 27, 2023

A few users were curious to know if the matter went ahead.

don’t leave us hanging, did they go through with the investment? — Cory Sylvester (@StorageDataDev) February 27, 2023

The tweet has grabbed over six million views and 45,000 likes so far.

