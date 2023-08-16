Entire US town's police force quits en masse due to low pay

A small township located in the southeastern part of Minnesota finds itself without a functioning police unit following the resignation of its police chief and officers due to unsatisfactory pay.

With a population of 1,250, as recorded by the 2020 census, Goodhue faced the departure of its police chief, the sole full-time officer, and five part-time officers during a city council session on Monday.

The assembly, initially planned to discuss potential wage hikes, ended up accepting the submitted resignations instead.

Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck conveyed that the task of city protection will now fall under the jurisdiction of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office after the current officers’ contracts expire later this month.

During the Monday evening meeting, she expressed, “Given the circumstances, it is not pertinent to engage in discussions concerning salary increments. The priority lies in securing alternative solutions in the absence of a dedicated police force. Rest assured, there will be continued police vigilance within the confines of Goodhue. That is an assured fact.”

As the officers’ contractual obligations conclude, the county sheriff’s office will also assume responsibility for ongoing criminal cases.

Anderson Buck disclosed plans for the eventual revival of the police department, referring to it as the “ultimate objective.” Nonetheless, she acknowledged the challenges of recruiting new officers, given the existing scarcity of law enforcement personnel.

According to her, Minnesota currently faces a vacancy count of approximately 200 police positions.

“We’re not the pioneers of this scenario, and we certainly won’t be the last,” she commented. “Such occurrences are not an anomaly; they do transpire.”