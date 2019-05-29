Co-presented by


'Entire' North Korean WMD program violates U.N. security council resolutions - U.S

Entire North Korean WMD program violates U.N. security council resolutions - U.S

By David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's "entire" weapons of mass destruction program violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday, when asked about recent missile launches by Pyongyang.

"I think the entire North Korean WMD program, it's in conflict with the U.N. Security Council resolutions. But what the U.S. is focused on here ... is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD program," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

Ortagus had been asked to make clear the State Department's position after President Donald Trump appeared to contradict his national security adviser, John Bolton, over whether North Korean launches this month had violated U.N. resolutions.

Bolton said on Saturday there was "no doubt" that the launches had violated U.N. resolutions as they had included short-range ballistic missiles.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

