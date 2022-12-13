England take World Cup mascot Dave home, cat welcomed by No. 10's chief mouser Larry

England’s dream of lifting their second World Cup was shattered on 10 December when Gareth Southgate’s side endured a 2-1 defeat against France in the quarter-final at the Al Bayt Stadium. Putting aside the disappointment, the English footballers managed to make a new friend during the Qatar trip. The players encountered a stray cat, named Dave outside their Doha hotel and made it their honourary mascot. Now, their furry friend got the opportunity to fly to the UK as a part of the squad. Following the announcement, Larry the cat, popularly known as the chief mouser to London’s Cabinet Office, welcomed Dave to join the celebrity cat community in England.

Welcome to the team Dave x https://t.co/xfhtNl939h — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 11, 2022



The recent post on Larry’s official Twitter handle read, “Welcome to the team Dave x.” The post was accompanied by a short video breaking out the news of Dave going to have a new life in Europe. As spotted in the clip, he was put in a cat carrier and would leave Al Wakrah two hours after the England unit had departed the city.

It will be about four months before Dave is reunited with his mates at Manchester, even though the England team was landing on home soil on Sunday night. He must prepare by getting his vaccinations and then spend a lot of time alone, almost four months, per quarantine regulations.

Since being dropped on the internet, Larry’s Twitter post has received more than 2 lakh views and has garnered over 11,000 likes so far.

Applauding the decision to adopt, a user wrote, “I hope he has somewhere warm to stay as there’s such a temp difference, poor lad. But good if he’s looked after.”

I hope he has somewhere warm to stay as there’s such a temp difference, poor lad. But good if he’s looked after. I wonder whose idea it was 💜 — EstelleJB (@KloppKat) December 11, 2022



Another user noted, “Team England has gone up even more in my estimation. Football and cats.”

Team England gone up even more in my estimation. Football and cats…⚽️💙🐈 — Sharon Dudley (@Sharon_Dud7) December 11, 2022



Referring to the extended isolation period, a person said, “This is really very long. I know in Germany it can take three months if the cat isn’t fully vaccinated, especially if there is no rabies vaccination.”

This is really very long. I know in Germany it can take three months if the cat isn’t fully vaccined, especially if no rabies vaccination. — Eva-Christine (@eva_christine) December 11, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Well done Lions, I had faith you would not abandon Dave and trust he will be rehomed within the England team, whether extended or close. Hearts of Lions each and every one of you. 😸 — AngeloftheNorth, Elizabethan 🖤 (@mcguinness3qp) December 11, 2022

I must agree. England should be proud of their kind heart. ❤️ — Sweet Dew🌻🎄❤️☃️ (@My4EverWorld) December 11, 2022

four months in quarnatine, poor fella ! — ellen mary sullivan (@emcsull) December 11, 2022



There were two stray cats when the footballers found Dave. The other one had the name Paul, but it did not seem quite friendly to the players. However, Dave was not liked by everyone in the team, especially Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka. Right-back Kyle Walker had previously stated that he would be open to adopting the feline buddy and sharing custody with Stones, his Manchester City teammate. Apart from them, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling were among those who cordially welcomed the kitten. Walker let Dave join the English brigade at their restaurant table while they were having dinner.

