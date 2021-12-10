England fan proposes to Australian supporter during ongoing Ashes Test at Gabba; watch viral video here

In the one-minute-clip, a woman, known as Natalie, wearing as Australian jersey can be seen watching the match while enjoying her beer. The man, who has been identified as Rob Hale, is wearing a England jersey in the video

The third day of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane witnessed a romantic moment amidst the high-stakes game, when an England supporter went down on his knee and proposed to a woman who was supporting the Aussies.

While England were facing a tough time on the field, trailing by 58 runs against the Australian hosts, a England fan did manage to win the day by proposing to his Australian lady love. A video of the proposal has gone viral on the internet, garnering a lot of appreciation on social media.

In the one-minute-clip, a woman, known as Natalie, wearing as Australian jersey can be seen watching the match while enjoying her beer. The man, who has been identified as Rob Hale, is wearing a England jersey in the video. He pulls out an engagement ring and goes down on his knees in order to propose to his beautiful partner.

The pair immediately caught the attention of viewers at the Gabba stadium and all cameras began focusing on them, recording the entire proposal. The giant screens in the stadium also played the scene while displaying the words ‘Decision Pending’ .

Watch the viral video here - https://twitter.com/7Cricket/status/1469110301295628289?s=20

The woman did not make Hale wait for long and said yes to the proposal just a few seconds later. The newly engaged couple hugged and kissed each other and then waved at the audience. The woman was also seen chugging beer as a gesture of celebrating the moment with her partner. The entire stadium joined in the magical moment, cheering for the couple and their romantic moment.

The video of the proposal was captured by the Channel 7cricket and their presenter, Holly Ferling later interviewed the newly engaged pair.

Watch their interview here -https://twitter.com/7Cricket/status/1469170652514979841?s=20

The couple first met four years ago during the 2017 Ashes tournament so Hale felt that proposing to his lady love at the ongoing Ashes was only fitting.

The pair can be seen signing off the interview by cheering for their respective countries, as Hale roots for England while Natalie is all cheers for Australia.

