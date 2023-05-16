Engineer quits high-flying job to tour the world, says 'have been living out of a suitcase'

Who doesn’t wish to travel the world! But, ever thought of quitting your stable job just to travel? A 34-year-old man, who worked as a mechanical engineer, left his high-flying job to travel around the world. Stanley Aryanto has always been fond of travelling. One fine day in 2018, he decided to quit his high-paying job and fulfil his desire to travel across the globe. And, there has been no looking back for him.

Stanley has since then travelled to a number of countries. A report by Metro UK suggests that the engineer has toured as many as 26 countries, including Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States. “Since then, I’ve been living on a suitcase,” he said.

Stanley, who once had a fixed income of more than £55,000 (around Rs 56 lakh), now funds his travels through photography. He goes by the name thewickedhunt on Instagram and his bio reads, “Engineer turned nomadic award-winning, published and exhibited photographer, mentor & speaker.” The picturesque handle is indeed a delight to scroll through.

In one of his recent posts, the man wrote, “One of the biggest regret in my life is not pursuing my passion early enough in my life, it took me 30 years until I finally find the courage. How many times have you found yourself thinking about the things you love to do, but never pursued? The feeling of regret can be overwhelming, but it’s never too late to make a change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Aryanto | Travel Adventure Astro Photography (@thewickedhunt)

Speaking on his choice to quit work, Stanley told Metro, “Looking back, it was a crazy decision, and Coronavirus hasn’t helped, but this lifestyle has given me so much opportunity to see the beauty around the world that I would’ve missed otherwise.”

The 26 countries that he visited so far include – Indonesia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, UK, France, Monaco, Italy, Germany, Vatican City, Morocco, Turkey, Jordan, Hungary, Czech Republic, Austria, Singapore, Thailand, United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.