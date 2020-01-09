Engine failure, not missile, caused crash of Ukrainian airliner in Iran: Ukrainian embassy

KIEV (Reuters) - Engine failure caused the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, rather than a missile attack or act of terrorism, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran said on Wednesday, citing preliminary information.

In a statement, the embassy also said that 168 people had bought tickets for the flight.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.