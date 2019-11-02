Energy Secretary Perry asked to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry - WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been asked to testify before House of Representatives committees in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

