World

End of an era as Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi, Macron express condolences

Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne

FP Staff September 08, 2022 23:24:10 IST
End of an era as Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi, Macron express condolences

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

New Delhi: World leaders have been expressing their condolences on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch.


Indian PM Narendra Modi said that he had “memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness.”

French president Emmanuel Macron said that he remembered the monarch as “a friend of France.”

Dutch PM Mark Rutte in a statement called the late monarch a “beacon of calm” and stability for UK & the whole world.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the “Queen’s service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Israeli PM Yair Lapid said that Queen Elizabeth II “left behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.”


With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 00:01:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

With INS Vikrant, India among elite countries that can develop aircraft carriers: Which are these nations?
India

With INS Vikrant, India among elite countries that can develop aircraft carriers: Which are these nations?

INS Vikrant is India's first home-made aircraft carrier. Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and Japan are the others which have the technical know-how and capability to create such complex and large warships

Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health; family heads to be with her
World

Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health; family heads to be with her

Queen Elizabeth II — Britain's longest-serving monarch — has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her with difficulties walking and standing

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers
World

From Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers

Queen Elizabeth II will ask the newly-elected Liz Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation