End of an era as Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Modi, Macron express condolences

Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne

New Delhi: World leaders have been expressing their condolences on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022



Indian PM Narendra Modi said that he had “memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness.”

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

French president Emmanuel Macron said that he remembered the monarch as “a friend of France.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Dutch PM Mark Rutte in a statement called the late monarch a “beacon of calm” and stability for UK & the whole world.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that the “Queen’s service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Israeli PM Yair Lapid said that Queen Elizabeth II “left behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.”

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZWm26wiVKx — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 8, 2022



With inputs from agencies

