You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Emmanuel Marcon criticises US president Donald Trump's policies, regrets US decision to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium

World IANS Jun 05, 2018 12:25:20 IST

Washington: A phone call between US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron has been described as being "terrible" after the latter candidly criticised the former's policies, a media report said.

"Just bad. It was terrible," an informed source told CNN on Monday. "Macron thought he would be able to speak his mind, based on the relationship. But Trump can't handle being criticised like that."

A White House statement said the call on 31 May with Macron was focused on trade and immigration.

"Both leaders discussed the migration problem in Libya, and timelines to solve it. President Trump underscored the need to rebalance trade with Europe," the statement said.

File image of US president Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron. Reuters

File image of US president Donald Trump and French president Emmanuel Macron. Reuters

The call with Macron came the same day the US announced a unilateral decision to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on American allies, including Mexico, Canada, and the European Union, CNN reported.

In a statement issued by the Elysee Palace ahead of the call, Macron said he "regrets the US decision to confirm tariffs in steel and aluminium."

"This decision is not only illegal, it is a mistake on many points. It is a mistake because it responds to a worldwide unbalance that exists in the worst ways through fragmentationsand economic nationalism," it added.

Trump held a similar call with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the two leaders discussed the tariffs as well as other matters of the Department of Defense, responsible for analysing and disseminating military intelligence.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 12:25 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores