You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Emmanuel Macron's visit to Russia: French president to discuss Iran nuclear deal, economic ties with Vladimir Putin

World AP May 24, 2018 12:32:34 IST

Paris: Having failed to persuade US president Donald Trump to stay in the Iran nuclear accord, French president Emmanuel Macron is reaching out to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian president Vladimir Putin. AP

File image of French president Emmanuel Macron and Russian president Vladimir Putin. AP

Macron heads to St Petersburg on Thursday amid deep differences with Putin over Syria, Ukraine and alleged Russian meddling abroad. But both men want to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal.

Macron's aides insist he is not cosying up to Putin, or seeking to pivot away from France's longstanding alliance with the US

Rather, they say Macron wants to keep a dialogue open to help solve world crises. And the Iran issue marks the first time that Russia, France and Germany agree on such a major matter in years.

Macron and Putin will also discuss economic ties despite sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 12:32 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores